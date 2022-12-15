MOSCOW, Idaho - A week after asking for any information about a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Road on Nov. 13, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered vehicles that fit the search criteria.
MPD said investigators are also going through "significant amounts" of video content and have received valuable leads on the car, but are still asking for more if anybody has it.
In a Dec. 7 release, MPD said investigators believe "occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding the case."
University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered less than a mile from campus just over a month ago. MPD has not identified a suspect or person of interest. The weapon used by the person who killed them has not been located.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.