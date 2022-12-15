MOSCOW, Idaho - A week after asking for any information about a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Road on Nov. 13, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered vehicles that fit the search criteria.
MPD said investigators are also going through "significant amounts" of video content and have received valuable leads on the car, but are still asking for more if anybody has it.
In a Dec. 7 release, MPD said investigators believe "occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding the case."
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.