LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - The judge overseeing the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students last November, has ordered the release of the transcript and record of grand jury proceedings to the defense.
In addition to the transcript, the questionnaires for the jurors and exhibit items protected under seal will also be shared. The transcripts and records will be redacted to remove the identities of the jurors for their protection.
The judge clarified select portions of the redacted transcript may be shared with any witnesses who testified during grand jury proceedings, as well as with investigators and retained experts employed by the defense.
The transcripts and records will not be made public at this time.