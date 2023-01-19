MOSCOW, Idaho - The attorneys for the families of the four University of Idaho students killed in November will no longer be allowed to speak publicly on the case after the judge expanded an existing gag order on Wednesday.
According to the order by Judge Megan Marshall, the expanded order intends to protect the right to a fair trial for all parties.
Marshall acknowledged the order represents a balance between the right to a fair trial and the right to free expression, and said the order is necessary and authorized under Idaho law.
All attorneys for any interested party in the case are now blocked from making any statement outside of court related to the case. Law enforcement personnel, agents for the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney, investigators and others are also included in the order.
The order is set to remain in place for the duration of the case unless otherwise ordered by the court.