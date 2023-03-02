MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - More documents were released from Pennsylvania State Police in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students last November. The documents listed items recovered from the Pennsylvania family home of the suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, with multiple pages of seized evidence listed, including a knife and handgun.
According to the communication director of the Pennsylvania Courts, these documents were not released with the previous search warrant findings due to a 60-day seal, which expired on March 2.
In addition to a knife and .40 caliber GLOCK 22, three .40 caliber magazines, a pocket knife, an Acer laptop, a solid state drive, cell phone, and multiple items of dark clothing, including gloves, a hat, and face masks.