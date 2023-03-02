Documents listed items recovered from the Pennsylvania family home of the suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, with multiple pages of seized evidence listed, including a knife and handgun.

According to the communication director of the Pennsylvania Courts, these documents were not released with the previous search warrant findings due to a 60-day seal, which expired on March 2.

In addition to a knife and .40 caliber GLOCK 22, three .40 caliber magazines, a pocket knife, an Acer laptop, a solid state drive, cell phone, and multiple items of dark clothing, including gloves, a hat, and face masks.

