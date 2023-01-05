SPOKANE, Wash. - As more time goes on following the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, we learn more about who he is.
Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom for the first time on Jan. 5 and was formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prior to arriving in Idaho, Kohberger told his public defender he's eager to be exonerated.
Kohberger finished his first semester as a Washington State University graduate student in December. According to court documents, he was studying criminology. Now, the school refers to him as a former student.
NonStop Local KHQ spoke with someone who was in a class Kohberger was a teacher's assistant (TA) for in the fall.
"He was always very dismissive and always kept to himself," WSU student Isabel Swan said. "He paid no attention to us in the class. We had a group project, and our other TA would meet with us and talk with us and answer any questions we had about the assignment, where he never replied."
Swan said from the first time she met Kohberger, something seemed off.
"He was just super dismissive when I went to introduce myself," Swan said. "Which was, in my opinion, kind of rude. You know how some people go to work and just turn their brain off? That's kind of how he was. Like he'd just come in and [it was] completely like his brain was shut off."
Swan said the class focused on looking deeper into what makes a criminal.
"We talked about how criminals interact and how they grew up to be criminals," Swan said. "How society has played a part in their life, and what made them go into that lifestyle."
Swan said the class made students and teachers look at crime from different perspectives.
"We kind of had to go into the mindset of a criminal in some ways," Swan said. "Think about how the environment around us impacted our life choices."
Swan, just like many others in the Moscow-Pullman communities is eager to hear more about what happened the night of the homicides.
