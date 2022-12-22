Local business creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month.

Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.

"She created a design on what they were wanting and I was able to create the shirts," Mccomas said.

According to Mccomas, she received permission from the Greek life presidents and university to create the design.

The store will be live for two weeks. Proceeds will given to the victims' families.

To buy a shirt, click here.

If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!