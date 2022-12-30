COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A memorial is underway for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students killed near the University of Idaho in November.
"Throughout all of her years of education, Kaylee maintained incredible grades and made friends wherever she went. She was social, quirky, contagious and a little bit of a goof ball (sorry Kaylee, it's true!)," Goncalves' obituary says. "She was strong. She was fair. She was tough. She was dedicated. She was beautiful."
The two were best friends, with each other until the very end, which is why their families decided to have a joint celebration of life.
"To say Maddie is loved by all is an understatement," Mogen's obituary says. "Maddie was known for her ability to make others smile and laugh with her offbeat and hilarious sense of humor — and it was well-known by all who knew her to never let her get hungry!"
DETAILS:
- When: Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
- Where: Lake City Church at 6000 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Open to the public
More than six weeks into the investigation, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) arrested 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30. MPD said the weapon used to kill the students has not been located.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.