MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than a month since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed less than a mile away from the University of Idaho (UI) campus.
With no suspect identified and UI students home for winter break, mental health resources are still available for students.
An email send to students on Dec. 21 says students can call (208) 885-6716 and selecting "option three" during evenings, weekends and even when the university is closed. The UI Counseling and Testing Center will start the semester by providing drop-in counseling for any students, but Zoom options also remain an option.
The email says VandalCARE is still the best way to let the university know you're struggling or concerned about another person.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.