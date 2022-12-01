MOSCOW, Idaho - As the investigation into the death four University of Idaho students continues, authorities have sent out mixed messages, that conflict with one another.
Just yesterday, the Moscow Police Department had to walk back claims that were made by Latah Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson.
In an interview Tuesday, Thompson told News Nation that they weren’t aware if someone was directly targeted in homicide, but then Wednesday he told KTVB in Boise that one of the victims was in fact targeted.
The day after the murders happened, the Moscow Police Department had told the public that this was a targeted attack and that they weren’t aware of any threat to the public.
“Based on details of the scene, we believe this was an isolated, targeted attack on the four victims,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.
That very same day, Moscow Police sent out a press release saying we “do not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.”
Yesterday, the Moscow Police Department retracted their original statement and said, “detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate.”
there has been plenty of mixed messaging throughout this investigation. The Latah County Coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, told local media that she couldn’t release any information on where the bodies were found and then told News Nation that they were located in their bed.
Before that, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told us that he believed it was a crime of passion, then walked back his statement that very same day.
Day 17, and according to the Moscow Police Department, they still don’t have a suspect, or the weapon used in the murder, and now mixed messaging on what exactly is happening and has happened over the past two weeks.
Now since the police department is not aware if this homicide was targeted or not, NonStop Local North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, asked ISP if there is currently a threat to the public or if there’s been over the past two weeks and they never responded.