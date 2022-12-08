MOSCOW, Idaho - More than 500 students will graduate from the University of Idaho (UI) this weekend in Moscow.
According to UI Executive Director of Communications Jodi Walker, there will be a moment of silence at the start of the ceremonies to honor Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four students who were murdered less and a mile from campus last month.
"Commencement is the culmination of everything we do at the university. It is that time to see the reward of the hard work each and every student walking across that stage has put in," Walker said in a statement. "These Vandals have been through a lot and yet they have persevered. We are proud of them."
Only clear bags are allowed and everybody will be required to pass through metal detectors.
