Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Wallace, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Downtown Spokane, Post Falls, Pinehurst, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Lookout Pass, Rockford, St. Maries, Worley, Cheney, Airway Heights, Kellogg, Osburn, Hayden, Fourth Of July Pass, Fairfield, and Spokane Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Heaviest snowfall expected during the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&