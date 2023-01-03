LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Anne Taylor has been appointed to be Bryan Kohberger's public defender as he awaits extradition to Idaho.
Taylor is the Kootenai County chief public defender. NonStop Local KHQ has reached out to her for comment.
Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. He was arrested at his parents' home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Friday. Kohberger waived extradition in a hearing on Tuesday. According to NBC News, DNA evidence played a key role in linking the murders to Kohberger.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.