LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor has been appointed to represent Bryan Kohberger once he arrives in Idaho after being extradited.
Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. He was arrested at his parents' home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Friday. Kohberger waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3. According to NBC News, genealogy played a key role in linking the murders to Kohberger.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.