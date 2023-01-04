MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students could arrive in Idaho on Jan. 4. Bryan Kohberger waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania where he was arrested a few days prior.
Monroe County Correctional Facility officials confirmed Kohberger left the facility's custody early Wednesday morning and is now in the custody of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
According to flight tracker ADS-B Exchange, a Pennsylvania 2015 Pilatus PC-12 flight, registered to PSP and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is currently heading west from Scranton, although it has not been confirmed that Kohberger is on that plane. Police will not say where Kohberger will be landing due to security concerns.
Following his first court appearance in Idaho, probable cause documents detailing what evidence was used to make the arrest will be released.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.