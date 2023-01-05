MOSCOW, Idaho - The suspect accused in the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin made his first appearance in Idaho court on Jan. 5.
28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was booked into the Latah County Jail on Jan. 4 after flying into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. He's been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.
During his first appearance, Kohberger answered "yes" to understanding the charges against him. His court-appointed counsel, Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor, asked about bail which was ultimately denied.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson requested a no-contact order be issued prohibiting Kohberger from communicating with family members and roommates of the victims for two years. Magstrate Judge Megan Marshall granted the request. Violaton of this order could put Kohberger in jail for a year and-or require him to pay a $1,000 fine.