Moscow murder suspect plans to waive extradition during hearing on Tuesday

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger plans to waive extradition Tuesday, according to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar.
"Mr. Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idahom" the statement says. "Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion."
Kohberger is suspected of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13.
The statement said Kohberger is "eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."
If Kohberger waives extradition, he could be in Idaho as early as Tuesday night.
The hearing is scheduled to happen at 12:30 p.m. pacific standard time.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.