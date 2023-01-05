LATAH COUNTY, Idaho. - Bryan Kohberger is set to make his first appearance in the Latah County court at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.
Correction: 9:30 am, the initial email we got was off by half an hour. pic.twitter.com/DkkJRFgD6k— Emma Epperly (@EmmaEpperly) January 5, 2023
Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13.
Kohberger arrived in Idaho on Jan. 4 after he waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania where he was arrested a few days prior.
Following this first court appearance in Idaho, probable cause documents detailing what evidence was used to make the arrest will be released. NonStop Local will provide updates of those documents once they are released.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.