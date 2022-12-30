28-year-old Bryan Kohberger
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - We're beginning to learn more about the suspected killer of the four University of Idaho students in November. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Here's what we know:

  • Kohberger is from Pennsylvania.
  • Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.
  • Kohberger finished his first semester as a graduate student in Washington State University's criminal justice program earlier in December.
  • Kohberger had an apartment and office on WSU's campus.
  • Kohberger graduated from DeSales University with a bachelor's degree in June 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

