MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - We're beginning to learn more about the suspected killer of the four University of Idaho students in November. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
Here's what we know:
- Kohberger is from Pennsylvania.
- Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.
- Kohberger finished his first semester as a graduate student in Washington State University's criminal justice program earlier in December.
- Kohberger had an apartment and office on WSU's campus.
- Kohberger graduated from DeSales University with a bachelor's degree in June 2020.
