MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than four weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.
MPD is providing updates on social media and its website. Here are the updates for this week:
MONDAY, DEC. 12:
In a Dec. 12 release, MPD said the investigation team is still looking for information regarding a 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra. MPD believes the car was in the area during the time of the murders and somebody inside might've seen something, even if they didn't know it at the time.
To watch a video update for Dec. 12 from MPD Captain Roger Lainer, who's in charge of the operations division for this investigation, click here.
"Investigators continue to not release detailed information," the release said. "It is what must be done to preserve the integrity of the investigation."
When it comes to rumors, MPD is providing information about a Sept. 12 argument between a group of people walking on the UI bike bath and a cyclist.
It was reported the cyclist displayed a folding knife during the argument, but MPD said no injuries were disclosed and the cyclist turned himself in to police. According to MPD, there's no connection between the person involved in this incident and the UI murders.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.