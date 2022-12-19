Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Idaho, north central Washington, and northeast Washington. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&