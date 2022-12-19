MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been over a month since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.
MPD is providing updates on social media and its website. Here are the updates for this week:
MONDAY, DEC. 19:
In a Dec. 19 release, MPD said the number of tips and leads that have come in has reached the 10,000 mark. Investigators have a dedicated team for reviewing digital content, tips and leads.
Investigators continue to make progress in finding information about a 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra. MPD believes the car was in the area during the time of the murders and the people inside have critical information to share regarding this case.
At this time, no suspect has been identified.
To watch a video update for Dec. 19 from MPD Chief James Fry, click here.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.