MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife.
MPD is providing updates on social media and its website. Here are the updates for this week:
MONDAY, DEC. 26:
Police did not release an update on Dec. 26.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27:
In a Dec. 27 release, MPD said detectives do not believe the UI professor suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in the murders. The TikTok user claims the professor, Rebecca Scofield, was involved in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims. Scofield's legal team denies these claims and said the statements "are false, plain and simple."
MPD said it will not provide a statement about the ongoing litigation.
Police are still searching for information about a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra being in the area of King Road on Nov. 13. Investigators believe anybody inside the car may have critical information about the case and have identified 22,000 vehicles already. If you have any information, you're asked to share it with law enforcement immediately.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.