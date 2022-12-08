MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has almost been investigating the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin for a month. The four students were killed near the University of Idaho in the early hours of Nov. 13.
MPD is providing updates on social media and its website. Here are the updates for this week:
MONDAY, DEC. 5:
Early on in the investigation, MPD started looking into reports of Goncalves having a stalker. According to a Nov. 22 release, investigators said they looked "extensively," but were not able to verify the reports or identity of one one.
In a Dec. 5 release, MPD said tips lead investigators to identifying an incident involving Goncalves in mid-October, which "may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family."
MPD spoke with the two men involved and believe it was an isolated incident and "not an ongoing pattern of stalking." According to MPD, no evidence shows the men were involved in the murders.
Detectives are also still investigating what happened between 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on UI's campus. If you have any information, you're asked to message tipline@ci.moscow.us or call 208-883-7180.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6:
MPD announced it's releasing personal items belonging to the victims to their surviving family members on Dec. 7.
According to a Dec. 6 release, the items are no longer needed for the investigation, which is why they're being released to the families. Anybody near the home on Dec. 7 is asked to keep the roads clear and be respectful to the families collecting items.
MPD is looking to speak with anybody who was inside a white, 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Street on Nov. 13.
According to a Dec. 7 release, MPD said the license plate number is unknown, but investigators believe the "occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding the case."
HOW TO SHARE INFORMATION:
- Phone: (208) 883-7180
- Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us
- Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.