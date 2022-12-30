MOSCOW, Idaho - A suspect was arrested in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students on Dec. 30, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as multiple independent sources.
28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arraigned in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. His extradition hearing is set for Jan. 3, and he's being held without bond.
His arrest is the most significant development in the investigation, which began midday on Nov. 13, when officers with the Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call of an unconscious person at a house on King Road, near the University of Idaho (UI) campus.
Below is a timeline of major developments from the night of the murders to the arrest of Kohberger:
SUNDAY, NOV. 13:
In the early afternoon, UI sent out a Vandal text alert notifying students a homicide had taken place on King Road. The alert said there was no suspect and urged students to stay away from the area.
Later Sunday, MPD confirmed four people were found dead at a home on King Road near the UI campus.
UI President Scott Green and MPD confirmed the four people killed near campus were University of Idaho students Sunday night.
MONDAY, NOV. 14:
MPD identified the four students as 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.
MPD said they did not believe there was an active threat to the public.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:
MPD, UI and the Idaho State Police held their first press conference following the murders. MPD Chief James Fry could not guarantee there wasn't a threat to the community, contradicting previous statements from the department.
“We cannot say that there is no threat to the community,” Fry said.
Fry also confirmed two additional residents of the King Road house were home at the time of the attack. He said the investigation wasn't limited to them.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18:
MPD shared a map detailing the timeline of events that led up to the murders.
The map shows where victims Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin spent their evenings before they returned home, where they were later murdered. It showed the approximate times when Goncalves and Mogen were in downtown Moscow while Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.
The release came with a request for more tips from the community.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20:
MPD held a second news conference confirming details surrounding the first day of the investigation.
Police revealed they had received a call at 11:58 a.m. requesting aid for an unconscious person. The call was made from one of the surviving roommate's cell, and multiple people spoke with the 911 dispatcher before police arrived and found the victims.
MPD said they did not believe anyone at the house when police arrived was involved in the crime and urged the public to rely on official channels.
"Rumors and speculation continue circulating about the ongoing investigation. MPD cautions the public not to rely on rumors and remains committed to keeping the public informed," MPD's update read.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7:
In the most outwardly visible development in the investigation in weeks, MPD shared they were looking to speak with anybody inside a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra that had been in the area of King Road on the day of the killings.
The department said anybody inside the car "may have critical information to share regarding the case."
By Dec. 15, investigators had started sorting through 22,000 registered Hyundai Elantras that fit the search criteria. A white Elantra that was abandoned in Eugene, Oregon drew national attention, but MPD said it was not related to the investigation.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16:
MPD said in a release the investigation would not slow down during the holidays.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29:
MPD shared that a third-party company would begin remediation on the King Road property where the murders took place.
The process includes removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence. MPD said it would remain an active crime until it is returned to the property manager.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30:
Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania at his parents' house. MPD held a press conference at 1 p.m. confirming Kohberger's arrest and promising more information would be released as the investigation continues.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.