MOSCOW, Idaho – The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house in November of last year had a hearing in late January, the transcript for which was unsealed by the judge overseeing the case on Wednesday.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania in December of last year. He was then extradited to Moscow, where he faced a judge and waived his right to a speed trial, which set up a preliminary hearing for June 26.
On Jan. 27, Kohberger had an additional hearing, which Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall deemed necessary to ensure he was fully advised of his right to counsel, and to clear up address any conflict of interest his attorney, Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor, may have.
Taylor's role as his attorney made national headlines, after her previous role as an attorney for Cara Kernodle, the mother of Xana Kernodle, one of the victims in this case.
Taylor shared in the hearing that her name appears on documents for every case her office represents, but that does not mean she was the actual attorney in each case.
In the two cases that garnered national media attention, Taylor was not the attorney representing Kernodle. She identified the attorney in one case, however the name was redacted in the court documents unsealed on Wednesday to protect the attorney's identity. Taylor said she was not assigned to an ongoing felony case, and she has since been "conflicted out," meaning she will not be assigned to the case.