MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says a car, seen in newly-surfaced body camera footage on social media, is not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students last month.
The footage is from Nov. 13 at 3 a.m. and according to MPD, shows an on-scene officer handling an alcohol offense. The incident happened at Taylor Avenue and Band Field, which is near the King Road residence.
"Investigators working on the current homicide case are aware of the body camera footage," MPD said in a Dec. 8 release. "They have reviewed it and all the details associated with it and have determined it is not related."
On Dec. 7, MPD put out a request asking for any information about a white Hyundai Elantra being in the area of the King Road residence on Nov. 13.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.