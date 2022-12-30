MOSCOW, Idaho - Just hours after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the four students murdered near the University of Idaho campus in November, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference.
"I want to express my appreciation to our local community," MPD Chief James Fry said in the press conference. "We assure the work is not done. This has just started."
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said documents were filed in Latah County on Thursday to charge Kohberger with four counts of first degree murder and a count of felony burglary.
Per Idaho law, probable cause documents will remain sealed until Kohberger returns to court in Idaho. Kohberger has an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Jan. 3, where Thompson said he's been appointed a public defender.
According to Fry, clean up at the King Road residence was halted shortly after beginning due to a "legal request from the court."
Fry said investigators are still searching for the weapon used to kill the victims, but did confirm a Hyundai Elantra was found.
The motive of the attack remains under investigation. If you have any information, you're still asked to send information to the tip line.
Fry responded to negative feedback on how they released information before the arrest.
"I will 100% stand behind the way we handled this investigation," Fry said.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.