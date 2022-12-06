This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.

A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13.

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will be releasing personal items, that belonged to the four students murdered near the University of Idaho last month, to their surviving family members.

According to a Dec. 6 release , the items are no longer needed for the investigation, which is why they're being released to the families. Anybody near the home on Dec. 7 is asked to keep the roads clear and be respectful to the families collecting items.

"Movement of the items will be done as privately as possible in an effort to maintain respect for the victims and their families," the release said.

MPD said items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until families can collect the students' belongings.

Last Updated: Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Three weeks into the murder investigation of four University of Idaho (UI) students, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) is releasing new details.

Early on, MPD began looking into reports of Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker. According to a Nov. 22 release , investigators said they looked "extensively," but were not able to verify the reports or identity of one one.

In a Dec. 5 release , MPD said tips lead investigators to identifying an incident involving Goncalves in mid-October, which "may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family."

MPD spoke with the two men involved and believe it was an isolated incident and "not an ongoing pattern of stalking." According to MPD, no evidence shows the men were involved in the murders.

Detectives are also still investigating what happened between 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on UI's campus. If you have any information, you're asked to message tipline@ci.moscow.us or call 208-883-7180

So far, MPD has received more than 2,600 email tips, 2,700 phone tips and 1,000 digital media submissions.

Last Updated: Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.

The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month.

Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.

Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Moscow Police Department is releasing new information about the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last week.

A new webpage has been created on the City of Moscow's website where updated information will be posted. To find it, click here

According to a Nov. 22 release , investigators have looked "extensively into information they received about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker."

As of now, they have not been able to verify or identify a stalker. If you have any information, you're asked to call (208) 883-7180 or email the tip inbox.

MPD also clarified the type of weapon used as a fix-blade knife.

Last Updated: Nov. 22 at 5:45 p.m.

The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is providing new information about the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students.

In a release on Nov. 21, the MPD provided a new way, through the FBI, to send in any information people might have about the murders.

You can upload tips and digital media to the FBI by clicking here

In addition to that, MPD answered questions about a dog that lived at the home where the crime took place. MPD said the dog was located by officers unharmed and was turned over to animal services.

MPD also addressed a Latah County incident about a report of a skinned dog. MPD said it determined this incident is unrelated to the murders.

Last Updated: Nov. 21 at 4:39 p.m.

Following a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 20 regarding investigations into the murder of four University of Idaho students, Moscow Police Department (MPD) released new information.

Detectives shared the surviving roommates asked friends to come to the King Road residence because they believed one of the victims on the second floor had passed out and was not waking up.

Police received the 11:58 a.m. phone call, requesting aid for an unconscious person. The call was made on the one of the surviving roommate's cell, and multiple people spoke with the 911 dispatcher before police arrived and found the victims.

Detectives do not believe any individual at the residence when police arrived is involved with the crime.

"Rumors and speculation continue circulating about the ongoing investigation. MPD cautions the public not to rely on rumors and remains committed to keeping the public informed.

"We urge reliance on official channels for accurate information," implores MPD in the update.

Last updated on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m.



"This incident has shaken our community," said MPD Chief James Fry. "We will continue to vigorously pursue the investigation and pursue justice in this case. This is a complex and terrible crime, and we want to clarify what we know."

The Timeline

Much of the information shared was consolidated from previous updates. Fry described the timeline of events leading up to the murder and confirmed details of the crime scene.

MPD Captain Roger Lainer shared the confirmed timeline:

Kaylee Goncalves (21) and Madison Mogen (21) were at The Corner Club Saturday, Nov. 12 between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

They were seen at the "Grub Truck" around 1:40 a.m. on Main St.

Goncalves and Mogen caught a ride home from a private party and arrived back at the King Road residence around 1:45 a.m.

Ethan Chapin (20) and Xana Kernodle (20) were at the Sigma Chi house on the U of I campus between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday.

They arrived at the King Road residence around 1:45 a.m. Chapin was a visitor at the house.

Two surviving roommates were separately out on the town Saturday. They arrived back at the King Road house around 1 a.m. and awoke later in the morning on Sunday.

Lainer also confirmed all four victims were stabbed multiple times in their sleep. Two victims were on the second floor of the house, two on the third floor. Some had defensive wounds.

Suspects and Investigation

Over the course of the investigation, Lainer explained several persons of interest were investigated and have been cleared as suspects.

Detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates, the man in a white hoodie seen in the food truck video footage, nor the driver who took Mogen and Goncalves home were involved. Chief Fry added calls made between Mogen, Goncalves, and a man were investigated, and he is also not suspected to be involved in the murders.

Lainer addressed rumors of the identity of the 911 caller, stating their identity has not been released, and any rumors are purely speculation. Fry followed up, clarifying the 911 caller is not a suspect.

Fry also stated other people were at the residence on Sunday when police arrived to the scene. He stated it is unclear how many were there at the time.

Investigation teams had seized and searched the contents of three dumpsters in the area, and nothing of note was found. Forensics team have been canvassing the area, and detectives have spoken to local businesses to look for any recent purchases of a fixed-blade knives.

At present, there is no suspect in custody, and no weapon has been found.

However, he acknowledged the tragedy of the murder and strain it has put on the public, assuring MPD will continue putting all of their resources into finding who was responsible.

"We do appreciate the community's support," Lainer said. "We understand how stressful it is, and we will continue to work through this situation."

When asked whether the attack is still considered targeted, Fry stated detectives are looking at the totality of the situation. While they're investigating any possibility, he stated at present they do still believe it was a targeted instance. Investigators are not able to say if any one person was the target, however.

The Rumors

Idaho State Police (ISP) Colonel Kendrick Wills spoke regarding many of the rumors, especially online discussion.

"The best thing that most people can do to help is to stop with any kind of rumors and just seek official information that comes out of the Moscow Police Department," Wills urged. "Anything we have that we can share from a law enforcement perspective, we will be sharing just as soon as we can, because that's how we think we can get this to a conclusion."

He urges the community to reply only on official sources, and to please be patient regarding the release of information.

"We owe this to these young adults," he said.

The Community

U of I president Scott Green spoke as well, addressing the fear and grief much of the community is experiencing, especially the students.

Green stated some students have asked to attend classes online, feeling unsafe until a suspect is in custody. Other students have expressed a desire to return to campus for in-person classes, seeking the support of fellow classmates and some sense of normalcy in a tumultuous time.

Teachers and staff have been asked to prepare for both and accommodate both preferences for the remainder of the semester. Green stated they will be meeting to develop plans, and decisions regarding the matter will be communicated early this coming week, ahead of Thanksgiving break so students and their families can make informed decisions going forward.

Green also emphasized an increased number of patrols and security measures. Resident halls will be locked at all times, accessible only to residents. Any guests must be accompanied by a resident at all times. 24-hour security and patrols will be on campus, including over fall break.

Resources for all student and staff, including mental health services, are available. Green emphasized the importance of balancing security concerns and the need to grieve, and staff will continue to try and meet the needs of all students in this difficult time.

Investigators have received over 640 tips and interviewed 90 people. They are still asking anyone with video footage of the surrounding area to share it with detectives, specifically between the hours of 3 and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. They also ask the community to report any notable changes in behavior or suspicious activities, as well as information they may have to fill in the timeline of events.