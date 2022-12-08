Moscow police looking to talk with anyone who was inside white Hyundai Elantra on Nov. 13

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is looking to speak with anybody who was inside a white, 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Street on Nov. 13.
MPD is almost a month into the murder investigation of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were killed near the University of Idaho campus.
This is the most specific request for information law enforcement has made so far, saying anybody inside the car "may have critical information to share regarding the case."
Due to the high volume of tips that came in after MPD put this request out on Dec. 7, the tip line is now being directed to an FBI call center. According to MPD, the call center has the resources to take the calls, categorize them and send information on to investigators.
HOW TO SHARE INFORMATION:
- Phone: (208) 883-7180
- Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us
- Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.