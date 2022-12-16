MOSCOW, Idaho - The investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students (UI) will not slow down during the holidays, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said in a Dec. 16 release.
MPD said the same goes for UI students heading home for winter break, adding the break "is not expected to cause any slowdown in the investigation."
Right now, MPD is still asking for any information about a 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Road on Nov. 13. Investigators believe anybody inside may have critical information to provide for the investigation.
"There is a massive amount of digital content to review with a robust team dedicated to handling digital submissions," MPD said.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.