MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police recently released body cam footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment off the University of Idaho campus.
Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey told NonStop Local that the body cam footage could be a useful tool for investigators to piece together who could’ve been in the area when the murders happened.
“I think it a very excellent and important tool, but it’s only one piece to the puzzle,” Sheriff Lindsey said.
Lindsey said you get most of your evidence from having boots on the ground, but nonetheless, she says the video could refresh the mind of someone who may have been in the area that night. She says they could have seen something that night that could be drastically useful to the investigation.
In the video above, NonStop Local’s North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, takes us angle-by-angle of the body cam footage to hopefully put this into perspective.