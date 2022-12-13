MOSCOW, Idaho - Nobody in Moscow, Idaho could've expected being in the national spotlight a month ago, but that's exactly what happened after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered in the early hours of Nov. 13.
That includes the university's student journalists, like Abigail Spencer, news editor at UI's student newspaper, The Argonaut.
"One of my professors likes to say 'student journalism is the most raw form of journalism,'" Spencer said. "You're doing this solely because you want to be doing this."
What Spencer and the rest of The Argonaut staff have been doing is working through extremely challenging circumstances, and classes, to tell their fellow students' stories.
"I've been given a lot of grace by my professors who have been willing to understand that at times like this breaking news comes first," Spencer said.
Because Spencer was so focused on bringing her community information, many of the bylines on The Argonaut's coverage of the homicides are hers, the emotions felt by so many in Moscow in the wake of the tragedy didn't hit her right away.
"Especially when you're doing that crime coverage of it," Spencer said. "You're thinking about police releases and press conferences and trying to get in with different officials. You're not really thinking of, 'oh these are people who died,' and I didn't really even get to that point until the vigil."
Rumors about the murders swirling online are disheartening to Spencer, though she understands that they come from people searching for answers about what happened and are frustrated about the lack of information from the Moscow Police Department.
She sees that as an opportunity for her and her staff.
"The reason there isn't more information is to protect the integrity of the investigation," Spencer said. "It's been trying to remind the public about why we do this, why investigations are formatted this way, so that hopefully there's some understanding and we're hopefully letting police do their job and therefore, hopefully, being able to come to a close."
Spencer credits her team for helping each other learn, grieve and keep pushing forward.
"There are a lot of communal experiences that you can experience with other reporters that's really amazing, and are really one of the things that I love the most about journalism," Spencer said.
And the work they've done to this point?
"I'm very proud of what we've put out and what we've accomplished and what we have left for the community," Spencer said.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.