LATAH COUNTY, Idaho. - According to reporter Aaron Katersky from ABC news, Bryan Kohberger has left the Monroe County Jailhouse and is being extradited to Idaho.
The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and flew out early morning on Jan. 4, ABC News reported.
