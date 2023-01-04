According to reporter Aaron Katersky from ABC news, Bryan Kohberger has left the Monroe County Jailhouse and is being extradited to Idaho. 

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho. - According to reporter Aaron Katersky from ABC news, Bryan Kohberger has left the Monroe County Jailhouse and is being extradited to Idaho. 

The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and flew out early morning on Jan. 4, ABC News reported.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!