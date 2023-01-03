Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho.
It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns.
Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Monroe County on Friday and over the weekend his attorney said he didn't plan to contest extradition.
"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said on Dec. 31. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion."
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. LaBar said no attorney in Idaho has reached out for the case and Kohberger will likely be appointed a public defender by the Idaho court system.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.