MOSCOW, Idaho - With all of the speculation and rumors floating around online surrounding the Moscow homicides, there’s also been a great deal of sensationalism on the national level.
According to residents in Moscow, some people related to the case have been harassed and even followed home by national reporters.
Evan Ellis, the morning news anchor for Newstalk for the Palouse says out of his two decades covering the area, he’s never seen anything like this, especially on the national level.
"I've avoided getting into any of the speculation or any of the theories. I know there's a lot of that out and I've gone as far as to even distract myself and look at it and take a look at what's being reported elsewhere,” Ellis said.
Ellis, a respected journalist on the Palouse, says he's actively steered clear of gossip on the University of Idaho murder case to keep a clean mind and only rely on official information from Moscow Police, but that's not easy, and getting harder every day.
Ellis says he's heard from members of law enforcement who say national outlets have followed people even loosely connected to the case, all the way to their homes.
"I've heard this firsthand from certain folks in law enforcement of getting followed home and trying to get tracked down in parking lots. It's very aggressive efforts from national media types and even at the press conferences and John I know you've probably noticed it as well,” Ellis said.
Ellis told us that he thinks their behavior has skirted the line between what's acceptable and what isn't.
"There are a few members of the national media, who I felt, were overly aggressive and borderline unprofessional in terms of trying to push these guys when you know they weren't going to give more information,” Ellis said.
The same goes for University of Idaho engineering student, Ross Dunworth, who's lived on the Palouse for 17 years. He says his friends have been aggressively approached by national reporters.
"I have some friends that have been aggressively pushed to make a state to national media. They're not from the area, they're not living in it, and they don't understand how we're all feeling,” Dunworth said.
Although, a different message came from Idaho State Police Wednesday. Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police PIO, told NonStop Local’s Sean Owsley that the media are its partners and that good journalism helps the case.
“We truly believe that media is indeed our partner. The media is able to help us get our message out. We think that is very important. While the investigation is here locally, it’s possible that leads and tips will help, so we respect that and want to work with media,” Snell said.