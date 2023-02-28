LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - New court documents in the Idaho murders case have been released out of Pennsylvania, detailing the search warrants issued ahead of his arrest.
According to the affidavit, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) was requested to assist Moscow Police Department (MPD) and the FBI with the investigation of the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. The warrant requests PSP to search the home of the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, on Lamsden Drive in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
Early on Tuesday, Dec. 27, PSP began surveilling the two-story home and observed Kohberger walking near the residence. He was seen travelling through Monroe county the next day before returning to the family home.
The probable cause affidavit also requested a nighttime search warrant be issued, due to the "serious and violent nature" of the crimes, as well as general risk to public safety posed by Kohberger. The affidavit of probable cause was requested to be sealed.
Multiple broad search warrants were issued, including for the family residence and attached buildings, any and all vehicles Kohberger had access to, and Kohberger himself.
The affidavit cited the statement of MPD Corporal Brett Payne, which laid out the evidence gathered by investigators pointing to Kohberger's alleged role in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
Physical evidence obtained in the search included:
- One Defiant silver flashlight
- Four medical style gloves
- A white Arizona Jean Co. t-shirt (large)
- A Champion WSU Cougar black sweatshirt (large)
- A pair of black and white Nike shoes, size 13
- A pair of black Under Armour socks
- A pair of black Under Armour boxers (large)
- A pair of black Under Armour shorts (large)
A buccal swab was also taken from Kohberger as part of the warrant.