MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches.
New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
The video shows Goncalves and Mogen walking southbound on Main with another person near a restaurant named Lodge Pole. To put that into perspective, that’s just a two minute walk from Grub Truck.
NonStop Local had tried getting in contact with the Moscow Police Department (MPD) all day Wednesday, but had no luck.
NonStop Local’s North Idaho Reporter John Webb reached out to the Goncalves family attorney, Shannon Gray, but he said they do not have any comment on the matter.
MPD Chief James Fry said they’re working to tie all surveillance videos together.
“So we have a special team of individuals who are skilled at watching videos, collecting evidence, and information out of those videos so we can tie every piece together for this investigation,” Fry said.
10,000 tips have come into the police department so far. Fry said that they’re investigating every minor detail.
While not referencing this video specifically, MPD said in a video release Monday they’re withholding some video to protect the integrity of the investigation.
“As our individuals are sorting through that. All of that information could be one key piece to this investigation. They’re reviewing all that and they’re looking for any keys that tie together or any key evidence that we need to solve this case,” Fry said.
Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with NonStop Local Monday that a deceased man found in Calder over the weekend has no connection to the Moscow homicides.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.