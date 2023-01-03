'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition.
It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger finished his first semester as a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University in December.
PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick said he never imagined the Idaho investigation would lead to Pennsylvania.
"No words can heal the pain of the loss of a child," Evanchick said. "Their young lives were ended way too soon."
PSP Major Christopher Paris reiterated how Idaho law prohibits releasing information about what evidence was used to make the arrest until the suspect is presented with the probable cause documents after extradition.
"It's not in the norm of the states I'm familiar with, that Idaho does not release their probable cause affidavit in support of their arrest warrant until after their defendant is returned to that state," Monroe County First District Attorney Michael Mancuso said. "But having read those documents, and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition, and hurry his return back to Idaho, was to need to know what was in those documents."
Mancuso said three separate search warrants were issued. The warrants were for Kohberger himself (collecting DNA and pictures), a white Hyundai Elantra and the residence he was ultimately arrested at. Mancuso said the Elantra has been seized and is being processed.
When it comes to the arrest itself, PSP said it can confirm the following:
- Kohberger's parents were home when the arrest was made.
- Multiple windows of the home were broken.
- Roughly 50 tactical crew members helped complete the arrest.
- Kohberger was arrested without incident.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.