MOSCOW, Idaho – A Change.org petition seeking to remove Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor from representing the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November has garnered nearly 10,000 signatures since it was published in mid-February.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
Taylor was appointed by a judge to represent Kohberger, but that appointment drew criticism amid rumors she had represented Kernodle's mother, Cara Kernodle, in a previous misdemeanor case and an ongoing felony case.
The Change.org petition cites an unnamed legal expert's opinion that Taylor's role as Kohberger's attorney represents a conflict of interests and should recuse herself in order to avoid a mistrial.
During a hearing in late January, Taylor addressed concerns she may have a conflict of interest. She pointed out her name is on all documents for cases represented by her office, but that she was not the attorney representing Kernodle in either case.
Despite that testimony, the petition refers to Kernodle as Taylor's "former client."
Nothing about the petition is binding for Taylor nor for the judge, Megan Marshall.