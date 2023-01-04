Plane carrying Idaho murder suspect stops in Illinois to re-fuel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The plane carrying Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped at the Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois to re-fuel around 11 a.m.
Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania and remains the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania said he expects to be exonerated.
Pennsylvania State Police own and operate the plane, a 2015 fixed-wing single-engine Pilatus that seats 11 people.
Right now, it's unclear what airport the plane will land at and when Kohberger will arrive in Idaho.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.