MOSCOW, Idaho - The status hearing for Bryan Kohberger, charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, was held on Thursday morning, Jan. 12.
During the hearing, Kohberger's attorney requested the preliminary hearing be pushed out to June 2023, which the Prosecutor agreed to. The judge set the preliminary hearing will begin June 26 at 9 a.m. and will continue through June 30.
When a defendant in a felony case requests a preliminary hearing, a hearing date is usually set no later than 14 days from the defendant's initial appearance. However, this time limit can be extended if requested.
During the preliminary hearing, the prosecutor will present evidence to show probable cause, after which the judge will decide if the evidence is substantive enough to proceed with prosecution. If the judge finds there is probable cause, the case will be sent to a district court for further action.
If the judge determines there is not enough evidence to proceed, the case may be dismissed, or the charges may be reduced to a less serious offense and the defendant sentenced accordingly.
For more information on what to expect in the legal process, visit Idaho District Four's Criminal Case Process page.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.