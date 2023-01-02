MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
An FBI surveillance team was reportedly following Kohberger for at least four days leading up to his arrest.
Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, says his client does not intend to fight extradition. He says Kohberger is "eager to be exonerated." Exonerated, LaBar explained in an interview with NBC news, is not the same as found innocent.
LaBar also urged people not to pass judgment until a fair trial has been held. “Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” LaBar said in a statement. “He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise—not tried in the court of public opinion.”
LaBar described Kohberger's demeanor shocked by the arrest, but calm on Sunday, with no desire to hurt himself, saying, "He is mentally aware of the situation, and I think he certainly mentally stable."
However, prison guards at Monroe County Correctional Facility spoke with NonStop Local News reporter Bradley Warren and described Kohberger spending most of his time in a ball on the floor facing the wall and speaking very little. LaBar has requested a psychiatric evaluation.
Following his extradition hearing, it could be up to 72 hours before Kohberger is back in Idaho. LaBar has been in contact with the Idaho Public Defense Commission to find a new attorney for Kohberger ahead of his arrival. LaBar stated Kohberger's defense would most likely be appointed by the Court.
"They're not hiring an attorney," he said of Kohberger's and his family. "Given the situation, given the charges, no attorneys have reached out to them, and they're not anticipating hiring an attorney."
Kohberger is set to appear in court tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.