MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) investigators have said two of the four victims in last month's quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho (UI), 20 year olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were seen at the Sigma Chi fraternity house the night they were killed, before returning to the house on King Road around 1:45 a.m.
Questions remain and rumors are swirling online about what happened at the Sigma Chi house before the two returned home. The same goes for the other two victims, 21 year olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
Chapin was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
The last update from MPD about any potential Sigma Chi involvement in the investigation was that detectives are looking into what happened from 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 to when Chapin and Kernodle returned to King Road at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Investigators said any interactions, contacts, directions or anything out of the ordinary could add context to what could've led up to the killings.
To this point though, members of Sigma Chi haven't spoken publicly, except a brief interview Sigma Chi Chapter President Reed Ofsthun did with NewsNation last week, where he said they've told investigators all they know.
NonStop Local tried to get in touch with Sigma Chi on Nov. 14 to try and find answers many are hoping for.
A call to the phone number listed online for Sigma Chi led to a message saying the phone line had apparently been disconnected.
Calls to a representative for the Idaho Fraternal Council, which oversees all of the fraternities on campus, and to UI's Fraternity and Sorority Life office went to voicemail.
NonStop Local headed up to the Sigma Chi house to see if anyone there would be willing to talk.
One member said he didn't want to be on camera and that Sigma Chi members are not speaking with the press.
He did, however, send NonStop Local a statement that the fraternity put together in the days after the killings. It reads:
"The Gamma Eta Chapter of Sigma Chi is grieving the loss of our beloved brother Ethan Chapin following the senseless tragedy that took his life over the weekend.
We collectively extend our sincerest condolences and our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the families of our dear brother Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
We also extend our most tender sympathies and fervent support to the women of Alpha Phi and Pi Beta Phi who join us in grieving their loss.
We respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process during this most unimaginable of times."
Investigators continue to ask the public for any additional tips or security video of when Chapin and Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi house, and are asking anyone who observed any unusual behavior the night of the killings to call that into the tip line.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.