'Relieved': Kaylee Goncalves' family releases statement after murder suspect arrested

MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims killed near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, released a statement following 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger being arrested in Pennsylvania.
The family's lawyer, Shannon Gray, said the family is "relieved that the authorities have someone in custody."
"Now the journey though the criminal justice system begins," Gray said in a statement to NBC News.
The arrest came on the same day as Goncalves and Madison Mogen's joint celebration of life in Coeur d'Alene.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.