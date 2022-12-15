MOSCOW, Idaho - Uncertainty is looming in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were murdered in November. More than a month later, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) has not identified a suspect or located a weapon.
However, MPD Public Information Officer Robbie Johnson said one thing is certain: The case will be solved.
"What I see every single day is significant progress. The pace of that is not slowing down," Johnson said. "When you see that from the inside, you know that this will go somewhere. This investigation will not end until we have a result.”
In today's digital age, thousands of people online are speculating about what led up to the murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
"When people start speculating and making rumors and then start attacking people that may or may not be involved in the investigation, it hurts people and it's sad," Johnson said.
NonStop Local's North Idaho Reporter John Webb spoke with someone who's been targeted by online sleuths, speculating they were somehow involved because a picture of a white car was on their social media pages. The person, in fear of their safety, didn't want to be identified but said they have received death threats.
Johnson said criminal charges could be filed for this type of behavior.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.