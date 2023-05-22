MOSCOW, Wash. — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in November did not enter a plea at his arraignment on Monday, instead allowing the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.
The move, or lack thereof, from Bryan Kohberger and his attorneys, rubbed some Moscow residents who attended the hearing the wrong way.
"I think the standing in silence was just a copout and disrespectful to everyone who was affected by this," Allison Bonuccelli said.
"If you didn't do it, tell us you didn't do it, if you did it, tell us that," Nick Gray said.
The most common move for a defense team at arraignment hearings is to plead not guilty, making Monday's development unusual. If a defendant stands silent at an arraignment in Idaho, the judge is required to enter not guilty pleas on their behalf.
Some of the Moscow residents who attended the hearing said they did so because of the impact this case has had on their community.
"We're living in real life dateline," Bonuccelli said. "Everyone here felt it. In a place where you typically felt very, very safe, all of the sudden you don't."
"I didn't know any of the students, but the school is so engrained in this community," Jonathan Hukill said. "To have the university go through such a trauma — it touched everyone immediately."
Judge John Judge set the trial to begin Oct. 2, though that could change. The defense asked for a six-week trial, and prosecutors agreed.