MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified in the murders of four University of Idaho (UI) students in November, students will return to campus in the new year with added safety measures.
In an email sent to students on Dec. 21, UI said it's adding additional personnel to its security team. In addition, the school is working with law enforcement to maintain a heightened presence on campus.
At the request of the Associated Students of the University of Idaho, the school is working with the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office to enhance neighborhood patrols near campus.
According to the email, the campus safety escort program will also continue to update its operation to better support students and employees.
UI will also be providing the following:
- Distribution of Birdie personal safety alarms
- Self defense workshops
- Vigilance education workshops
- Campus, community town hall focused on home safety
- Stalking awareness education
- Healthy relationship programming
- Sexual assault awareness programming
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.