Idaho: University of Idaho

- Acceptance rate: 74%

- Net price: $14,929

- SAT range: 990-1220

Created in 1888 as a public land-grant institution, the University of Idaho currently offers 100 undergraduate degrees and has an annual research budget exceeding $100 million. High-profile graduates include former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Olympic gold medalist and former professional bicycle racer Kristin Armstrong.

 Davidlharlan // Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified in the murders of four University of Idaho (UI) students in November, students will return to campus in the new year with added safety measures.

In an email sent to students on Dec. 21, UI said it's adding additional personnel to its security team. In addition, the school is working with law enforcement to maintain a heightened presence on campus.

At the request of the Associated Students of the University of Idaho, the school is working with the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office to enhance neighborhood patrols near campus.

According to the email, the campus safety escort program will also continue to update its operation to better support students and employees.

UI will also be providing the following:

  • Distribution of Birdie personal safety alarms
  • Self defense workshops
  • Vigilance education workshops
  • Campus, community town hall focused on home safety
  • Stalking awareness education
  • Healthy relationship programming
  • Sexual assault awareness programming

If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!