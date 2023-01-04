MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November has been booked into the Latah County Jail, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.
When he exited the plane at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was surrounded by law enforcement, wearing a dark-colored jacket and bright red pants.
Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor will be representing Kohbeger, who's expected to have his first appearance within the Idaho court system on Thursday.
On Jan. 3, Kohberger waived extradition in Monroe County, Pennsylvania where he was arrested at his parents' home a few days earlier. Over the weekend, Kohberger said he's eager to be exonerated of the crimes he's accused of.
Following his first Idaho court appearance, the probable cause affidavit will be released, which will explain what evidence law enforcement had to make the arrest in Pennsylvania. Idaho law prohibits releasing evidence used to make an arrest prior to the defendant being served the probable cause documents after extradition.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho.