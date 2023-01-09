LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November is due to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 12 for a status hearing.

While the hearing time has been moved forward two hours to 8 a.m. due to scheduling conflicts. NonStop Local News will have a reporter at the courthouse Thursday morning.

If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here

