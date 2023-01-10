Tulip farm selling special mix to honor Idaho murder victim, create memorial garden

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Tulip Valley Farms in the Skagit Valley will be honoring one of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who died in November.
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed less than a mile away from the Moscow campus.
Chapin was a triplet from Conway, Washington and died at 20 years old. He started school at UI in 2021 and was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Tulip Valley Farms will be offering the "Ethan's Smile" bulb mix. Proceeds will support memorial gardens and scholarship funds in his name. This mix will be available in the spring.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.